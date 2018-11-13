Image copyright PA Image caption The RSPCA said Millie can now be rehomed

A man who repeatedly punched his puppy in the middle of a busy road has been banned from keeping animals.

Martin Frederick Jones, 32, was seen by members of the public beating golden labrador Millie in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, on 7 March.

He pleaded guilty at Wirral Magistrates' Court to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

Jones, of Ellesmere Port, was ordered to pay £700 costs, a £140 fine and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from keeping animals for three years.

The court heard members of the public reported Jones to the RSPCA, which tracked down CCTV footage showing the sustained assault.

Jones was seen to chase Millie, who had broken free while on her lead, before he grabbed her and punched her numerous times.

After the hearing, RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes thanked two members of the public who reported the assault.

"There is never an excuse to use violence on any animal," he said.

Mr Joynes said Millie can now be rehomed after spending seven months in the care of the RSPCA Wirral and Chester branch.