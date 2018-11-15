Image copyright David Gilbert Art Trust Image caption David Gilbert's In the Presence of (Mountain Hares) was one of the works stolen

Thirty pieces of "irreplaceable" art stolen in Liverpool last month have been recovered by police.

The paintings, drawings and sculptures were among 50 artworks worth more than £150,000 stolen from an art trust in October.

All of the stolen works were created by renowned artist David Gilbert and were recovered from a house in Toxteth.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Nick Benefield, chairman of the David Gilbert Trust, welcomed the recovery of the "much-loved pieces."

He said: "Although not all of the stolen artwork has been recovered and some was damaged in the burglary, I'm very grateful that some of this irreplaceable artwork has been recovered."

Image copyright David Gilbert Art Trust Image caption Gilbert's 1974 work Laburnum 3 Piece was also taken by the thieves

Police are still appealing for help to find the remaining items, which were boxed and ready to move to another storage space in December.

David Gilbert lived and worked on the Isle of Man in the 1970s and 80s, and donated it to the trust shortly before his death.

His work can be found in the collections of London's Victoria and Albert Museum and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh.