Image caption Patrols issued on-the-spot £80 fines to people seen to be dropping litter in Liverpool

The company brought in to tackle litter-louts in Liverpool has been sacked by the city's council.

Mayor Joe Anderson said Kingdom's contract had been terminated because he was concerned by the behaviour of some officers employed by the firm.

A company spokesman hit back by saying staff had faced "abuse, violence and intimidation" from members of the public while going about their work.

Kingdom insisted it had only followed the mayor's instructions.

Since patrols were introduced in March, fines of £300,000 have been collected.

Litter patrols scrapped

Liverpool City Council confirmed it had ended the deal after only nine months in favour of more "public education and engagement", pledging to work with the Tidy Britain campaign.

"This is in keeping with the aims of our new City Conversation and Inclusive Growth Plan," the council said.

"This will be supported by the roll-out of new larger capacity street bins across the city."

The patrols were originally introduced in an effort to get tough on litter louts and to keep the city tidy during the summer when thousands of visitors came to Liverpool for events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of when Liverpool was European Capital of Culture.