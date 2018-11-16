Image caption Carl Clayton was being followed by police when he crashed the BMW on Christmas Day, killing his cousin

A man who killed his cousin when he crashed his car into a bus stop during a police pursuit last Christmas has been jailed for seven years.

Carl Clayton, 24, was being followed by police when the BMW he was driving crashed in Old Swan at 04:35 GMT on Christmas Day 2017.

His passenger, Thomas Clayton, 34, died from his injuries.

Clayton, of York Terrace, Liverpool, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

After his sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, Sgt Mike Clarey from Merseyside Police said: "This is clearly a very tragic case in which there really are no winners.

"Carl Clayton will have to live with the fact his cousin died as a result of the choices he made that morning, and the family have been left to grieve the death of a young man."