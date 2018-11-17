Man charged with murder over Whiston park death
- 17 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 45-year-old who had been camping in a Merseyside park.
Police first thought Peter Seeclear's death at Stadt Moers Park, Whiston, on 30 October was not suspicious because there were "no obvious injuries".
But internal injuries were later detected by a digital autopsy. The cause of death was found to be due to "severe traumatic chest injuries".
Nathan James Muat, 45, will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on Saturday.