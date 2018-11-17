Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Peter Seeclear had been camping at Stadt Moers Park in Whiston

A man has been charged with the murder of a 45-year-old who had been camping in a Merseyside park.

Police first thought Peter Seeclear's death at Stadt Moers Park, Whiston, on 30 October was not suspicious because there were "no obvious injuries".

But internal injuries were later detected by a digital autopsy. The cause of death was found to be due to "severe traumatic chest injuries".

Nathan James Muat, 45, will appear at Sefton Magistrates Court on Saturday.