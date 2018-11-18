Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Cox was beaten outside Anfield in April

The brothers of a Liverpool fan who was attacked before a game have thanked the football community for its "incredible" support.

Sean Cox, 53, from Ireland, suffered a brain injury before the side's match against Roma in April.

Roma will give 150,000 euros (£133,000) for treatment while Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and two Republic of Ireland players have donated 5,000 euros each.

Mr Cox is "progressing, albeit very slowly", his brother Martin said.

Image caption Sean Cox's brothers Peter (left) and Martin thanked fans at Liverpool Town Hall on Saturday

The father-of-three, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was severely beaten before the first leg of Liverpool's Champion League semi-final at Anfield on 24 April.

Martin Cox, who was with him when he was attacked, said: "In 12 seconds, your life just changes forever - it's hard to describe in words."

Sean's wife Martina has previously said her husband "will require care for the rest of his life".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp held a banner at a pre-season friendly

Mr Cox is being treated at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.

At an event to thank Liverpool fans for their support, Martin Cox said: "He is progressing, albeit very slowly - baby steps, to be honest.

'Could have been us'

"The motto of the club is 'You'll never walk alone' and the people of Liverpool have proved that to us. They have been there every step of the way and the support we have had has been incredible.

"We've seen kids, old people, young people [fundraising] in the freezing cold - they're doing that for our brother. We'll never forget it, never forget it."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Republic of Ireland players Seamus Coleman and David Meyler have also donated

Stephan Monaghan, from the Liverpool fans group Spirit of Shankly, which has raised funds, said: "That could have been any one of us, any football fan, all he was doing was walking towards the match."

In October, Roma fan Filippo Lombardi, 21, was cleared of being part of a joint attack on Mr Cox but admitted violent disorder.

The court heard another man had been arrested in Rome in connection with the attack and was awaiting extradition.