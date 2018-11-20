Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Myles Doyle was jailed for three years

A "narcissistic" special constable who flouted motoring laws, abused the national police computer and armed himself with a knife has been jailed.

Myles Doyle, 21, used "guile and trickery" to continue driving even after admitting motoring offences in court, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Doyle, from Liverpool, admitted eight offences of fraud, five of perverting the course of justice and one of misconduct in public office.

He was jailed for three years.

Doyle was a Merseyside Police special constable from 2015 until his dismissal in February after being convicted of taking and driving a police car without a licence.

The court heard he was armed with a knife when he assaulted a police inspector who was with him in his car trying to calm him after he had threatened to kill himself, following publicity about some of the offences.

He also had to be sprayed with CS gas and after being restrained and said he hoped the officers present would be stabbed so that he could cry at their funerals.

'Arrogant personality'

Judge Alan Conrad QC told him he was "wholly unsuited ever to be in the police force" and his actions brought "a fine public service into disrepute".

"This catalogue of offending shows you to be a young man with a narcissistic and arrogant personality who took advantage of his position as a special constable, abusing the police national computer and using false details and identities to achieve your objectives," he said.

"You fell foul of motoring laws and used guile and trickery to obtain insurance. You were determined to carry on driving come what may and used whatever strategies you could in order to circumvent the law."

Doyle, of Butler Crescent, Kensington, also admitted possessing a knife in a public place and was banned from driving for four and a half years.

Despite previously being been banned from driving for six months in January 2017, the court heard he continued to buy, sell and drive various vehicles, even cloning number plates and putting them on different vehicles to thwart the police national computer.

His mother Rachel Doyle was accused of three fraud offences including lying to help him finance a car, but she was cleared when the prosecution offered no evidence.