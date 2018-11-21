Walton shooting: Man in his 30s shot in the leg in Walton attack
A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after being shot in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police were called to Grey Road, Walton shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday following reports of gunshots.
The victim was discovered at the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The area by the junction of Barton Road has been sealed off while police investigate.
Ch Insp Sarah Jones: "The investigation is in its very early stages. I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Grey Road who saw anyone or anything suspicious to contact us."