A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after being shot in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to Grey Road, Walton shortly before 20:00 GMT on Tuesday following reports of gunshots.

The victim was discovered at the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The area by the junction of Barton Road has been sealed off while police investigate.

Ch Insp Sarah Jones: "The investigation is in its very early stages. I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Grey Road who saw anyone or anything suspicious to contact us."