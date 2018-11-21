Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police have said the jumper could be "very important" to their investigation

A missing jumper could hold the key to the suspected murder of a woman who was found dead in a stable.

The body of Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was discovered in Burtonwood, Cheshire, on 2 November, and a 50-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Cheshire Police have issued an image of a jumper they are looking for as part of their inquiry.

Anyone who may have found the top discarded in the area has been urged to contact the force.

Det Insp Adam Waller said: "If you recognise this top, saw anyone wearing it in the Winwick or Burtonwood area on the evening of the 2 November, or discarded around that area, please contact us as we feel it may be very important to our investigation.

"I'd like to reassure residents that we have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are leaving no stone unturned.

"I'd particularly like to thank the public for their help with providing information, particularly on the Friday evening when we were out and about in Burtonwood."

In a tribute to Ms Pomphret, known as Marie, her family described her as a "beloved daughter, wife and mother".

They said they were "devastated she was taken from us".