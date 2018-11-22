Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found injured on the pavement next to a home in Liverpool

A two-year-old boy has been left fighting for life after he is thought to have fallen from the upstairs window of a house.

The toddler was taken to hospital after being found lying on the pavement on Fairnburn Road in Tuebrook, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police are trying to trace a woman who helped the child after the incident, which happened at about 16:10 GMT on Saturday.

The force said officers were investigating the full circumstances.

Det Insp Jackie Fitzpatrick said: "At this stage we are trying to establish what has happened.

"I would appeal to this woman to come forward and speak to us as she may have information which could assist us."