Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Hemmings treated the woman in a "humiliating and demeaning" way, the judge said

A "controlling" man who forced his girlfriend to "bark like a dog" on all fours, broke her jaw and told her he would "chop her up" has been jailed.

Keiran Hemmings, 27, of Croxteth Road in Toxteth, Liverpool, also forced the woman to walk into a freezing river and strangled her until she passed out.

Judge Denis Watson QC said his behaviour had been "disgraceful".

Hemmings admitted wounding, assault and possessing a knife at the city's crown court and was sentenced to four years.

More stories from the North West of England

The court heard Hemmings began a relationship with the woman in March.

The following month, he repeatedly struck her with the back of his hand, breaking her jaw, forced her to walk into the River Mersey as he threatened to drown her and refused to let her go to hospital for her facial injuries.

The next day, she underwent surgery for a double jaw fracture.

'Paranoia and jealousy'

Sarah Holt, prosecuting, said that a week later, the woman had visited Hemmings and he had become "clearly angered" after spotting text messages from her ex-partner.

"He made her get on all fours and bark like a dog and also... have a shower with the curtains open while he watched," she said.

"At various times, he kept saying he was going to kill her and chop her up."

He then "placed both hands around her neck and strangled her until she lost consciousness", Ms Holt said.

When she came round, he "pinned her down and made threats to her family," she added.

The court was told that on arrest, Hemmings denied everything and claimed the woman was lying to get compensation.

Judge Watson said the 27-year-old, who had previous convictions for robbery, burglary and assault, posed a danger and his "paranoia and jealousy" had made him treat the woman in "a controlling, humiliating and demeaning" way.

As he was being sentenced, Hemmings shouted from the dock that the relationship had been "a mistake".