A man who was killed in an industrial accident with a forklift truck was a "special person who would go out of his way to help anyone", his wife has said.

Robert Ambrose, 62, from Liverpool, was airlifted to hospital after being hurt at Chestnut Building Centres, Wavertree, on 15 November.

He died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Ambrose said her "lovely husband" had worked for the company for 40 years, was "always loved" and would be "greatly missed by everyone".

An investigation of Mr Ambrose's death is continuing, Merseyside Police said.

