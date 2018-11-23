Brandon Regan: Fourth murder charge over Speke garden death
- 23 November 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a teenager whose body was found in a garden.
Seventeen-year-old Brandon Regan was stabbed to death in Critchley Road in Speke on 28 January.
Lewis Gibbons, 26, from Halewood, who is the fourth person to be charged with his murder, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court earlier.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear in the same court again in the New Year.