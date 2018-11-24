A woman has been stabbed to death at a property in Merseyside.

The 29-year-old victim was found having been stabbed repeatedly at an address on Swan Avenue, St Helens, shortly before noon, police said.

She died at the scene despite the efforts of ambulance crews.

Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow said they were in the "very early stages of an ongoing investigation, but we believe the offender is known to the victim and a search is ongoing to find him".

"The scene remains cordoned off for forensic examinations and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area," he added.

A post-mortem has been scheduled and the victim's family has been informed.