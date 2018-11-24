Image copyright Google Image caption The boy fell from a house in Fairnburn Road

A two-year-old boy has died a week after falling from the upstairs window of a house.

It is believed the boy was playing with children before the fall in Fairnburn Road, Tuebrook, Liverpool, on 17 November.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but family members told Liverpool Echo that a decision was made to switch off his life-support machine.

Merseyside Police confirmed he died at Alder Hey Hospital on Friday.