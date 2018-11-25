Image copyright Google Image caption A driver fled from the crash in Meadowview

Police are searching for a driver who fled from a collision, leaving their passenger to die.

A 37-year-old woman was fatally injured in the crash between a black Mercedes and a Range Rover just after 20:40 GMT on Saturday in Elton, Cheshire.

Police said the Mercedes driver "made off in an unknown direction" before officers arrived at the scene in Meadowview.

The passenger was taken to hospital where she later died.

The Range Rover driver, a 56-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Det Ch Insp Mike Evans, from Cheshire Police, appealed for witnesses to come forward, saying: "We are following a number of lines of inquiry to find the driver of the Mercedes.

"I want to take this opportunity to appeal directly to the driver to get in touch and contact officers immediately."