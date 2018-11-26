Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption People are advised not to approach Adam Brettle

A woman found stabbed to death at her home in St Helens has been named.

Samantha Gosney, a 29-year-old mother of two young children, died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination found.

A man and two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police are continuing to hunt for Adam Brettle, 23, from Warrington, in connection with the murder and the public are advised not to approach him.

Ms Gosney was found dead by police officers at Swan Avenue just before midday on Saturday.

Police issued pictures of Mr Brettle taken on Renfrew Avenue, St Helens - about two miles (3.2km) from Swan Avenue - on the day Ms Gosney was found dead.

Two women, a 43-year-old from Warrington and a 67-year-old from St Helens, and a man, 45, from Warrington, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and later released on conditional bail.

Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Police issued pictures of Mr Brettle taken on Renfrew Avenue in St Helens on the day Ms Gosney was found dead

Det Ch Insp John Williams, of Merseyside Police, said: "We share the community's shock and concern that this incident has happened, and will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to locate the person responsible and bring them to justice.

"Anyone suspected of assisting that person can also expect the police at their door."