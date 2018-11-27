Image caption Police conducted searches in Swan Avenue after Samatha Gosney's body was found

A man has been charged with murdering a mother-of-two at her home.

Samantha Gosney, 29, was found dead by police officers at her home on Swan Avenue in St Helens, Merseyside, just before midday on Saturday.

Ms Gosney, who had two young children, died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination found.

Adam Brettle, of no fixed address, has been charged with her murder and will appear before magistrates in Liverpool on Wednesday.

Merseyside Police said no further action would be taken against a 43-year-old woman from Warrington, a 45-year-old man from Warrington and a 67-year-old woman from St Helens who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.