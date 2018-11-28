Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Jemma Laney was employed to help the man prepare his evening meals and take his medication

A care worker who stole £16,500 from a "vulnerable" man with dementia to buy herself luxury items has been jailed.

Jemma Laney from Warrington, Cheshire spent the money she took from her 78-year-old victim on designer clothes and watches as well as trips to Chester Zoo and Alton Towers, said police.

She previously denied two counts of fraud by abuse of position but admitted theft at Chester Crown Court.

Laney, 30, of Great Sankey, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

The court was told she gained access to her elderly client's funds by opening an online bank account in his name.

Her ill-gotten gains included Michael Kors handbags and purses, a Tag Heuer watch, a Louis Vuitton holdall and scarf, a Stella McCartney handbag and an Emporio Armani watch.

She also booked trips to Alton Towers, Gulliver's World, Haven holiday resorts and Chester Zoo, said police.

Laney even cancelled long-standing direct debits the victim made every month to charities.

'Shocking'

Det Con Ian Morris said: "Laney used the victim's failing health as an opportunity to steal money and spend it on luxury items for herself.

"This is a shocking way to treat a vulnerable man and I hope this sentence brings some comfort to the victim."

The 30-year-old carer was employed by an agency to help the man prepare his evening meals and take his medication.

During an interview with police, Laney claimed that the victim gave her his bank card and statements, telling her: "They are going to take everything, spend it all."

The fraud was discovered after the victim's social worker encouraged him to open some bank statements and noticed a number of suspicious transactions, said police.