Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ms Gosney would be "so missed by all her loving family and friends", her mother said

A woman who died after being stabbed at her home was a "vibrant, happy girl whose presence was always felt", her mother has said.

Mother-of-two Samantha Gosney was found by police at the house on Swan Avenue in St Helens, Merseyside, on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination found the 29-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Joan Gosney said the "shockwaves" that had hit her family since her daughter's death "will be felt forever".

"She touched so many people's lives, especially her two boys who loved her so much, as did we," she said.

"She will be so missed by all her loving family and friends. Goodbye, our sweet angel."

Adam Brettle, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder over her death.