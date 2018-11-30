Image copyright GMP Image caption Mark Blackley subjected his victims to a terrifying ordeal, police said

A robber who kidnapped a couple while their children slept upstairs has been jailed for 24 years.

Mark Blackley, 40, brandished a six-inch (15cm) knife as he broke into his victims' Altrincham home on 11 January, Greater Manchester Police said.

After threatening to "stab them in the heart", Blackley then forced the couple to drive to a nearby supermarket so he could use their credit card.

Blackley pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to kidnapping and robbery.

After entering the couple's house, he forced them to hand over their bank cards and ordered them to drive to the nearest cash machine.

On getting to the ATM he discovered he had lost the bank card handed to him by the couple just minutes earlier.

Blackley forced them to go back to the house to get another.

Their ordeal only ended when they managed to escape as he attempted to purchase items with the stolen credit card at a supermarket.

'Dangerous'

Blackley then forced his way into a second property in Altrincham, threatening the occupants with a knife and demanding they pour him alcohol.

After robbing them he stole their car and made off.

He was arrested after a police chase on Princess Parkway and the Mancunian Way.

Det Con Helen Bagnall described Blackley as a "dangerous and selfish offender" who had shown "no regard for his victims".

She said: "Not only did he subject two separate families to terrifying ordeals, he even forced parents from their home, leaving children alone upstairs.

"Blackley's menace was matched by the bravery of pursuing police officers, who tackled a dangerous offender whom they knew to be armed with knives."