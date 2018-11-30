Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The use of food banks is at record levels, according to charities

Thousands of free bus tickets are to be handed out to people travelling to food banks across Merseyside this winter.

The 3,000 tickets will be paid for by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and the bus companies Stagecoach and Arriva.

City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said that while the need for such a move was "heartbreaking", it was a "duty" that he "could not shirk".

There has been a sharp increase in demand for food banks in recent years.

According to the Trussell Trust charity, the number of people who rely on them for emergency supplies across the UK hit record levels last year.

On Merseyside recipients face an average six-mile round trip to get to their nearest food bank, according to Dave Kelly of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks charity.

Food banks will be given the free bus tickets and asked to distribute them to those in greatest need.

"This country's food banks are acting as a safety net, literally saving people living in abject poverty from starving to death," Mr Rotheram said.

"I am proud that we are playing our part. It's heart-breaking that we should have to do this but this is a duty that we cannot shirk."

Image caption There has been a sharp rise in food supplies distributed by the Trussell Trust

Howard Farrall, managing director of Arriva Merseyside, said: "Christmas can be a very difficult time of year for many and so it is more important than ever to reach out and help those in need."

Rob Jones, managing director of Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire, said he was "delighted" to be involved in the scheme since "we know access to transport is vital".