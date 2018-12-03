Liverpool

Police investigate St Helens teenager's 'unexplained' death

  • 3 December 2018
generic police jacket
Image caption Police said post-mortem tests would be carried out to establish the cause of death

A 13-year-old girl has died in unexplained circumstances after being found unwell at a house in Merseyside, prompting a police investigation.

Paramedics were called to Sandon Close in Rainhill, St Helens, at 23:15 GMT on Sunday following reports of a teenager being taken ill.

She was taken to hospital but died three hours later.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and post-mortem tests were due to be carried out.

The girl's family have been made aware and were being supported by officers, Merseyside Police said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites