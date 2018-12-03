Image caption Police said post-mortem tests would be carried out to establish the cause of death

A 13-year-old girl has died in unexplained circumstances after being found unwell at a house in Merseyside, prompting a police investigation.

Paramedics were called to Sandon Close in Rainhill, St Helens, at 23:15 GMT on Sunday following reports of a teenager being taken ill.

She was taken to hospital but died three hours later.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and post-mortem tests were due to be carried out.

The girl's family have been made aware and were being supported by officers, Merseyside Police said.