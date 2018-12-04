Image caption John Syvret portrayed striking staff as "militant trouble-causers", Liverpool's mayor said

The boss of a ship building firm has apologised after claiming staff striking over job cuts were "pandering to negative stereotypes of Merseyside".

Cammell Laird chief executive John Syvret withdrew his written statement after discussions with Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson.

Mr Anderson said Mr Syvret had made "exaggerated, stupid comments".

The Unite and GMB unions are taking industrial action at the Birkenhead facility over plans to axe 291 jobs.

Birkenhead-born Mr Syvret said: "I apologise to Mr Anderson and anyone else who considered this to be an overly negative point to make.

"To clarify, all at Cammell Laird simply want and need this industrial action to end in order to allow the company to freely trade."

His statement has been removed from the company's website.

'Lazy insults'

Mr Anderson said: "A man of his experience should know that a period of silence is needed when you have issued redundancy notices before Christmas.

"It is not helpful for him to portray people who are just trying to protect their jobs as militant trouble-causers."

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn said Mr Syvret should work with the union "rather than aiming lazy insults".

Cammell Laird said the strike action had already cost the firm a £1.5m contract.

The firm also said a petition against the strike launched by other workers at the shipyard had attracted more than 700 signatures.

On Monday it was announced that Cammell Laird had been shortlisted as part of a syndicate of British firms to compete to build three support ships for the Ministry of Defence.

Mr Syvret began as an apprentice shipbuilder at the company in 1977.