Image copyright Google Image caption St Helens safeguarding children board said there were “missed opportunities” to review support

A review into the death of a baby who suffocated when her drunk mother fell asleep on her has highlighted a catalogue of "missed opportunities".

Stacey Atkinson, 30, from St Helens, admitted wilfully neglecting Chloe Atkinson Wilkie, causing unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

A serious case review found the mother had a history with support services.

"The risk could have been predictable" had there been "robust" sharing of information between agencies, it said.

Ms Atkinson, of Marshalls Cross Lane, fell asleep on her seven-week-old daughter on 19 November 2016 after drinking vodka.

She woke up on the couch about four hours later to find the baby unconscious and unresponsive.

Ms Atkinson, who has a history of alcohol and substance misuse, was given a 12-month prison sentence in October, suspended for 12 months.

The review, conducted by St Helens Local Safeguarding Children Board, said children's social care logged 13 contacts with Ms Atkinson between 2009 and 2016 with further action taken on three occasions.

It found "missed opportunities" to review support due to a lack of "management oversight and supervision" in maternity and mental health services, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It highlighted:

Failure to refer Ms Atkinson for specialist alcohol misuse support after she attended A&E in 2014 following a three-day drinking binge

How a psychiatrist had tried to make a child protection referral before the birth but it was not properly logged because the correct box had not been ticked

This referral was de-escalated the day after the birth but was "not managed effectively" and communication between was "ineffective"

The community midwife and health visitor were not told Ms Atkinson's history of alcohol abuse and as a result were not alert to her risk of relapsing after the birth

It concluded "there was not one identifiable factor that led to the death or one point in the timeline at which, had different action been taken, the death could have been prevented".

However it said "the risk could have been predictable had there been robust multi-agency information sharing".