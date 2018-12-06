Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kerry Williams said her daughter was "so funny, full of character and so popular"

A girl who died in "unexplained" circumstances at her home has been named as 13-year-old Eboney Cheshire.

The teenager was taken ill at her house on Sandon Close in Rainhill, St Helens, on Sunday and died later in hospital.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination had proved inconclusive and further tests would take place to establish the cause of her death.

Paying tribute to her "beautiful princess", Eboney's mother Kerry Williams said she was "heartbroken".

She said the 13-year-old had been "so funny, full of character and so popular" and her family's lives would "never, ever be the same".