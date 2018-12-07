Image copyright Unite Image caption Unite said nearly 80% of its members backed strike action

Shipbuilder Cammell Laird and the Unite union have "agreed to suspend redundancies and strikes for four weeks", it has been claimed.

Merseyside MP Maria Eagle tweeted the news and the BBC understands all workers are now back in the shipyard.

The company and the union are understood to be working on a "joint statement".

Unite members began industrial action at the Birkenhead site last month over management's plans to cut 291 jobs.

Ms Eagle, Labour MP for Garston and Halewood, tweeted: "Good to hear down at #CammellLaird today that both sides have agreed to suspend redundancies and resultant strike for four weeks for solutions to be found."

It was anticipated the strikes were to be extended from mid-December until mid-January.

The industrial action included a ban on overtime and a series of rolling strikes, which saw different sections of the workforce walking out for 24 hours at a time.

Workers were worried they could lose their jobs the week before Christmas, the union claimed.