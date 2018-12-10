Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption A new public square will be created outside Lime Street rail station

Artists impressions have revealed a proposed makeover of Liverpool's Lime Street area, including a new public square and a "boulevard-style" walkway.

Councillors want to create a "world class welcome" around the city's main rail station, and an expanded plateau outside St George's Hall.

It is part of a wider £45m scheme to reduce congestion.

Cabinet member for highways James Noakes said it would create "a cleaner, greener city for everyone to enjoy."

The widening of St George's Plateau, to begin in early 2020, will see Lime Street reduced to a single lane for northbound traffic only with access in to the city centre via St John's Lane.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption The plans will feature a "boulevard style" design for Lime Street between the train station and Adelphi Hotel

Lime Street will also get a new water feature as part of the plans.

And the project will see Queens Square bus station repositioned for buses going north, with the same at Liverpool One bus station for routes heading south.

A consultation event has been scheduled to take place at Central Library on Wednesday from 10:00 until 18:00 GMT.