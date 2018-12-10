Image copyright Conservative Party and Jake Berry Image caption Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry MP (left) made the joke when asked about Joe Anderson (right)

A Tory minister has urged Liverpool's mayor to "calm down, calm down" over city funding concerns.

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry MP made the quip in the Commons in a nod to comedian Harry Enfield's famous "Scousers in the pub" sketch.

The comment came after he was asked about Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson's resignation from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP).

Mr Anderson has claimed the government "isn't prepared to listen" to the NPP.

Mr Berry, who is from Liverpool, was asked by shadow devolution minister Jim McMahon about Mr Anderson's resignation.

'What's going on?'

Mr McMahon said: "This weekend the mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson resigned from the Northern Powerhouse Partnership because he says he no longer sees the benefit, given it was set up by a government who just doesn't want to listen to them.

"At the same time IPPR North has painted a stark picture where the north gets £2,500 less investment on transport than in London.

"The Northern Powerhouse minister has literally one job to do, what's going on?"

Mr Berry replied: "As Harry Enfield and his chums would say about anyone from Liverpool, including me, 'calm down, calm down'.

"I can confirm today that we have announced £34m for Liverpool."

He described the IPPR as a "left-wing think tank" and refuted their figures.

The "Northern Powerhouse" term was first used in 2014 by then-chancellor George Osborne to encompass economic growth plans for northern England.