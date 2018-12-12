Image copyright GMP Image caption Stuart Rawling received a 23-year minimum sentence after pleading guilty to murder

A murderer told his victim "I'm going to go back to jail for what I do to you tonight", a court has heard.

Liverpool Crown Court was told 21-year-old Declan Bunting was later stabbed to death on the same day his daughter was born.

Stuart Rawling, 32, was jailed for a minimum of 23 years after pleading guilty to the murder.

Mr Bunting's mother, Karen Carter, said "everything feels pointless" following his death.

Sentencing Rawling on Tuesday, Judge Clement Goldstone QC said he killed Mr Bunting in a sustained attack "inflamed by rage and deprived of any self-restraint", in which his victim suffered six stab wounds.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Declan Bunting was killed on the day his daughter was born

The court heard the two men were friends, lived in neighbouring apartments on Wilderspool Causeway in Warrington and spent the evening before the murder drinking together in a local pub, where they were filmed on CCTV laughing and smiling.

Judge Goldstone said something then happened between them but only Rawling knew what this was.

Rawling, who had seven previous convictions, which included violence and drug offences, went home and armed himself with an axe and a knife.

In one of a series of phone calls made shortly before the murder, he told Mr Bunting "I'm going to go back to jail for what I do to you tonight", the court heard.

Rawling later confronted Mr Bunting in the early hours of 16 June, warning him to arm himself, and the two men began fighting in the street.

Mr Bunting was stabbed in the heart and subsequently declared dead in hospital at 03:36, the court heard. His former girlfriend gave birth to their daughter the same day.

In an impact statement, Mrs Carter described Mr Bunting as a "much loved and loving son", who attended a bricklaying course at Warrington Collegiate.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Stuart Rawling seen on CCTV calling Mr Bunting shortly before the attack

Det Insp Adam Waller, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: "A young life was taken at the hands of Rawling in an attack I can only describe as vicious and senseless.

"While no prison sentence will ever bring Declan back, I hope that Declan's family take some comfort from the fact that a dangerous individual has been taken off the streets for a long time."

The court heard Rawling regretted what he had done and was remorseful.