A man who stabbed his father 19 times in a "vicious and shocking" attack has been found guilty of his murder.

Daniel Renshaw, 27, admitted murdering his dad Graham while visiting the family home in Ellesmere Port on 13 June.

Speaking after the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Det Sgt Steve Currie said police "will never know" why he attacked the 52-year-old.

Renshaw, of Drake Road in Neston, will be sentenced on 18 December.

The court heard Renshaw had been "drinking alcohol during the day" and his brother had "noticed he was acting in a strange way" when he arrived at the house, a police spokesman said.

The brother woke to the sound of his dad screaming just after midnight and "raced downstairs".

He then found his father had been stabbed in the head and chest, with Renshaw standing over him with a kitchen knife in his hand.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Renshaw died about an hour later.

Det Sgt Currie said the 27-year-old's actions were "vicious and shocking" and had "ripped a loving family apart".

He added: "This has been a challenging investigation and, while we are pleased with the successful conclusion of this case, it's clear that there are no real winners.

"The family have not only lost a loving husband and father, but their son and brother is now facing a lengthy prison sentence.

"I just hope that, at some point, they are able to start rebuilding their lives."