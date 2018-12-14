Image copyright Phil Owen Image caption The jobs were placed at risk following a fire at the plant in August

About 180 jobs are at risk after energy giant Shell announced the closure of two fire-damaged chemical units within an oil refinery in Cheshire.

The positions at Stanlow in Ellesmere Port are in question following a blaze at the site in August, which damaged the units.

Shell said the cost of fixing the damage was "not economically viable",

The two chemical plants at the site are owed by Shell but are run under a management agreement by Essar Oil UK.

Essar Oil UK employs over 900 staff, and a further 500 contractors also operate at the refinery.

The adjacent oil refinery at Stanlow is owned by Essar and is not affected.

A Shell spokeswoman said it was "unfortunate" that it did not make economic sense to continue.

Cheshire West and Chester Council said it was "saddened and disappointed by the news" and would do everything it could to help anyone who may need to look for new employment.