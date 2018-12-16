Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Members of the public filmed the fire as it took hold

Chester Zoo is appealing for £50,000 in funds after a fire destroyed most of the roof in one of its key attractions.

The blaze started on Saturday morning in the Monsoon Forest area, leading to an evacuation of visitors. The zoo said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Sumatran orangutans and other mammals are accounted for, but staff are trying to find other species, including birds.

The zoo, which has more than 21,000 animals, said it would "move animals to alternative habitats".

"Given that this is the UK's largest zoo tropical house, this will take some time," a spokesperson said.

"The zoo's experts will be working intensively in the coming days and weeks to do this."

Image copyright David Clough Image caption The fire broke out in the Monsoon Forest area

The site reopened to visitors on Sunday, but a zoo spokesperson said the Monsoon Forest area and Islands zone would remain shut as "our conservationists and vets continue to provide expert care and attention for the species there".

Fifteen fire crews and ambulance staff attended after the blaze broke out just before 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

One person was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Image copyright PA Image caption The fire broke out on Saturday morning

The Monsoon Forest habitat is the UK's largest zoological building, according to the attraction. It opened in August 2015.

It houses Sumatran orangutans, crocodiles and various plant species.

The 14-acre section has its own weather conditions, with temperatures reaching 26.6C to replicate conditions in South East Asia.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The zoo accommodates more than 21,000 animals

Image caption It hosts about 500 species

The zoo thanked members of the public for "the overwhelming messages of goodwill... they have been of great comfort to our teams".

Chester Zoo officially opened in 1931 and is the UK's most visited zoo, drawing nearly two million visitors annually.