Image copyright Martin Rickett/PA Wire Image caption The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution

A gritter lorry got wedged in a house after smashing into it in the early hours.

Police found the yellow lorry stuck in the semi-detached house on Chester Road in Helsby, Cheshire at about 01:00 GMT.

None of the house's occupants were hurt, but have been temporarily rehoused with friends and family, Cheshire Police said.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.

The A56 in Helsby is completely closed as a result of the smash and diversions are in place via the M56.