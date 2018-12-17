Image copyright Cats Protection Image caption Tilley is a "sweet-natured" cat, says Karen Sheldon, from the Cats Protection

A last-ditch appeal has been launched to find the owner of a cat discovered 130 miles away from where it went missing seven years ago.

The Cats Protection League said contact details on 17-year-old Tilley's microchip were out of date and it could not find its owner from Liverpool.

A woman in Liverpool believed the tabby was a stray and took it in. When she died her friend took it to Lincoln to care for it, said the charity.

Despite appeals no one has claimed it.

The Cats Protection Sleaford & District branch said it was "desperately" appealing for Tilley's original owner to come forward before she was rehomed early next year.

The charity said the circumstances for the person from Lincoln who had looked after Tilley had changed and they could no longer look after it.

Despite it posting videos on lost-and-found sites, no-one had come forward to claim the cat.

'Best Christmas present'

Tilley is described as petite and black with a shorter-than-average tail.

Branch coordinator Karen Sheldon said: "Tilley is a sweet-natured, pure black cat who is in very good condition, despite being 17 years young.

"The best present this Christmas would be reuniting Tilley with her original owner."

However, if they do not find them, she said anyone interested in adopting the cat was welcome to get in touch.

The charity which said it reunites 3,000 cats with owners in the UK every year recommends microchipping but said it was "very important" pet owners keep their details up to date.