Southport pumping station body 'may be missing man'
A body found near a water pumping station in a seaside resort could be that of a man who went missing in May.
The remains, found in Banks, near Southport, on 10 December, were thought to be those of 62-year-old Carl Lake, Merseyside Police said.
Mr Lake, from Bootle, was last seen in the town on 15 May.
A force spokesman said there were "no suspicious circumstances" around Mr Lake's death, but a post mortem examination was due to take place.
He added that Mr Lake's family had thanked people for helping to search for him.