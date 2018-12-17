Image copyright Family handout Image caption Carl Lake was last seen in Southport town centre in May

A body found near a water pumping station in a seaside resort could be that of a man who went missing in May.

The remains, found in Banks, near Southport, on 10 December, were thought to be those of 62-year-old Carl Lake, Merseyside Police said.

Mr Lake, from Bootle, was last seen in the town on 15 May.

A force spokesman said there were "no suspicious circumstances" around Mr Lake's death, but a post mortem examination was due to take place.

He added that Mr Lake's family had thanked people for helping to search for him.

