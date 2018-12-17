Image copyright GMP/BBC Image caption "Mr Big" Paul Massey (left) and John Kinsella were both fatally shot

The brother-in-law of an underworld "Mr Big" was involved in his assassination, Liverpool crown court has heard.

Paul Massey, 55, was shot dead outside his Salford home, allegedly by Mark Fellows, 38, with the help of co-accused Steven Boyle, 35.

Massey's partner Louise Lydiate is the sister of Stephen Lydiate, who was interviewed as a "person of interest" after the murder in July 2015.

Police were told Mr Lydiate, who is not on trial, was involved, the jury heard.

Mr Lydiate, described as "violent man", was also battered and attacked with acid at the funeral of Mr Massey, the court heard.

Mr Lydiate has never been charged with any offence connected to the murder.

One of those involved in the attack on Mr Lydiate - and a pall bearer at the funeral - was notorious mob fixer John Kinsella, 53, from Liverpool, the jury was told.

Mr Fellows and Mr Boyle are alleged to have murdered Mr Kinsella three years after the murder of Mr Massey.

They both deny the charges.

As in the first murder, Mr Boyle is again alleged to have been the lookout while Mr Fellows is accused of using a Webley handgun to shoot Mr Kinsella in the back as he walked his dogs with partner Wendy Owen near their home in Rainhill, Merseyside.

Mr Kinsella was then shot twice in the head at close range.

'Gang warfare'

The murders arose out of gang warfare in Salford, Greater Manchester, the court has heard.

Both victims were associated with a gang known as the A Team, led by a man called Stephen Britton, the jury was told.

Mr Boyle and Mr Fellows were part of a rival gang led by a man called Michael Carroll, it is alleged.

Their trial, now in its fifth week, heard Mr Fellows will not give evidence in his own defence.

Mr Boyle admitted to the jury that he was a career criminal with convictions for robbery, escape from custody and possessing a loaded handgun fitted with a silencer and 82 rounds of ammunition.

He denies being a part of a gang.

Mr Boyle, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, and Mr Fellows, of Warrington, deny the murder of Mr Massey on July 26 2015 and the murder of Mr Kinsella and attempted murder of Miss Owen on May 5 this year.

The trial continues.