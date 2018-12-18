Image caption The secret Santa makes an annual donation of gift hampers to the centre

Hard-up families will enjoy treats this Christmas thanks to a real-life "secret" Santa.

The mystery benefactor has already given 50 hampers to the L6 Centre in the Everton district of Liverpool.

And the donor is set to provide 40 more of the "thoughtfully" wrapped boxes, filled with goodies and groceries.

Centre staff said it was an annual donation by a woman from Everton, who this Christmas had surpassed her generosity of previous years.

The hampers from the publicity-shy patron arrive each December according to councillor Gerard Woodhouse, who is executive director of the centre.

'Worsening need'

"What she does is fantastic - she doesn't want any publicity she just wants to put something back into the community," he said.

He said the first batch of hampers, containing food, non-perishable goods, toys and household items, filled a whole room at the centre.

"The sad thing in is that the need seems to get worse and the cases we deal with are getting sadder," he added.

The centre's annual appeal last year supported more than 6,000 people with cash, toys and food.