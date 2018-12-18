Image copyright Family handout Image caption Graham Renshaw was stabbed in the head and chest

A man who stabbed his "gentle giant" father 19 times in the head and chest has been jailed for life.

Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Daniel Renshaw, 27, was convicted of murdering his father Graham on a visit to the family home in Ellesmere Port on 14 June.

The court heard he had drunk "copious amounts" despite knowing the effects on his mental health.

Judge Clement Goldstone QC told Renshaw he must serve a minimum of 16 years.

Daniel Renshaw - known as Danny - of Drake Road, Neston, admitted killing his father while he slept on a sofa, but denied murder.

The defendant, who had been "drinking alcohol during the day", claimed diminished responsibility saying he drank to alleviate his psychotic symptoms.

But the jury instead found they were caused by his excessive alcohol abuse over a prolonged period.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Renshaw was said to have been "acting in a strange way" before the stabbing

Sound of screaming

A month earlier, 52-year-old Mr Renshaw called 999 and told the operator that his son had armed himself with a knife and "was gonna go off his head", the court heard.

Judge Goldstone said that was one of the knives he later used to kill his dad despite "no obvious sign of hostility between the two of you".

His brother had noticed that Danny was "acting in a strange way" when he arrived at the house, a police spokesman said.

Later that night, he woke to the sound of his dad screaming and "raced downstairs".

He found his father had been stabbed in the head and chest, with his brother Danny standing over him with a kitchen knife in his hand.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mr Renshaw died about an hour later.

In a victim impact statement, Daniel Renshaw's mother said that she and her hard-working husband had been together for 34 years and her son had taken away the meaning of her life.

"I will never forgive Danny and I don't think he will ever realised the devastation he has caused," she said.