Image copyright Ian MacNicol/ Getty Images Image caption Gangland "fixer" John Kinsella helped Steven Gerrard when he was in trouble, a court heard

A mob enforcer who was later shot dead in a gangland execution by an assassin nicknamed "Iceman" had helped Steven Gerrard, a court has heard.

Liverpool Crown Court was told gangland "fixer" John Kinsella assisted the former Liverpool and England captain when he "got into trouble".

Mr Kinsella was shot dead on 5 May this year and his friend Salford "Mr Big" Paul Massey in 2015.

Mark Fellows, 38, and Steven Boyle, 35, both deny their murders.

Mr Fellows is alleged to have shot Mr Kinsella in the back and head with a Webley handgun while he was walking his dogs with his partner Wendy Owen, near their home in Rainhill, Merseyside.

He and Mr Boyle, 36, are also accused of murdering gangland "Mr Big" Massey, 55, who was sprayed with bullets from an Uzi machine gun outside his Salford home.

Prosecutors have claimed Mr Fellows was the gunman for both murders, with Mr Boyle accused of acting as a "spotter" or look-out.

'Never heard of him'

On Tuesday, Mr Boyle blamed Mr Fellows for duping him into being part of the second murder and denied any part in the killing of Massey.

Prosecutor Paul Greaney QC began questioning Mr Boyle earlier, during the fifth week of the trial.

Mr Greaney said: "John Kinsella was strongly associated with Paul Massey?"

Mr Boyle replied: "I would not have a clue, never heard of his name."

Mr Greaney said: "He's quite a well-known person. Have you heard when Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool footballer, got into trouble, he came in to assist?"

Mr Boyle replied: "No."

He also denied knowing Mr Fellows' nickname of "Iceman".

Both victims are said to have died as a result of being associated with a gang, the A Team, at "war" with a splinter group in Salford the two accused were attached to.

The trial continues.