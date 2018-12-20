Image copyright NCA Image caption Marek Plakto arranged to smuggle the gun and ammo into the UK

A man who arranged to smuggle a semi-automatic gun and a large quantity of ammunition into the UK has been jailed.

Marek Platko, 28, of Pinehurst Road, Liverpool, was caught after a van stopped in Dover was found to have a secret foam-filled compartment.

Slovakian national Platko was found guilty at Canterbury Crown Court of the importation of weapons and ammunition and jailed for 22 years.

A Czech man, Radek Dobias, 38, is also wanted over the importation.

National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators were called after UK Border Agency officials found a hidden space on the front of the van in April.

Inside was a Slovakia-manufactured, self-loading, semi-automatic firearm as well as 8kg of loose ammunition, three boxes of ammunition and two magazines.

The Slovakian driver, Peter Kral, 41, claimed he was collecting a racing buggy.

His mobile phone also had a number of messages from Platko, including one which translated as "the foam is still drying up", the NCA said.

'Highly sophisticated'

Plakto was convicted after a week-long trial but Mr Kral was cleared of all charges.

NCA spokesman Darren Herbert said: "The gun and ammunition seized as part of this investigation had the potential to cause untold damage had they found their way into criminal hands."

Nick Drinkal, deputy director of Border Force South East and Europe, added: "This was a highly sophisticated concealment in a van that had been specifically modified for smuggling purposes.

"We are determined to prevent deadly weapons such as these from reaching the UK's streets.

"Our work led to the seizure of more than 10,000 offensive weapons last year."