Kirkby drug-drive arrest after pedestrian killed
- 21 December 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a Merseyside town.
It happened at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday when an Audi car hit the 50-year-old man on Pingwood Lane in Kirkby.
Emergency services attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 37-year-old driver of the Audi, from Kirkby, was arrested and later released under investigation.