Image copyright Google Image caption The 50-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Pingwood Lane, Kirkby

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a Merseyside town.

It happened at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday when an Audi car hit the 50-year-old man on Pingwood Lane in Kirkby.

Emergency services attended but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old driver of the Audi, from Kirkby, was arrested and later released under investigation.