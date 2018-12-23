Image copyright Google Image caption A Volvo was found on fire behind a pub after a shooting

A car that was found on fire behind a pub is believed to be linked to an attack in which a man was shot in the head, Merseyside Police has said.

The 22-year-old victim was found on Adele Thompson Drive by a member of the public after 22:30 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition. Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Officers are appealing for information about the Volvo found alight behind The Queens Arms in Admiral Street.