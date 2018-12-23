Toxteth shooting: Car found on fire after man injured
- 23 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car that was found on fire behind a pub is believed to be linked to an attack in which a man was shot in the head, Merseyside Police has said.
The 22-year-old victim was found on Adele Thompson Drive by a member of the public after 22:30 GMT on Friday.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition. Police said the motive for the shooting was unknown.
Officers are appealing for information about the Volvo found alight behind The Queens Arms in Admiral Street.