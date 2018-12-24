Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Car ploughs into group of men in Liverpool leaving one seriously hurt

A man has been seriously injured by a car which ploughed into a group of people in Liverpool city centre.

The victim, 19, was one of four men crossing Slater Street at about 02:45 GMT when they were struck by a white car.

The driver of the Ford Kuga did not stop at the scene and Merseyside Police is investigating.

A 19-year-old man from Stoneycroft has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The injured man was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

A second 19-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor facial injuries.

Sgt Gerard Farley said: "We would appeal to anyone who was in the Slater Street, Bold Street and Wood Street area to come forward if they have witnessed this incident or have witnessed a white Ford Kuga car in the area at the time travelling at speed.

"Any information provided could be vital to our investigation."