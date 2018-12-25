Image copyright PA

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car in Liverpool on Christmas night.

The man - who has yet to be identified - was knocked down on Scotland Road at around 18:50 GMT and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Merseyside Police reported the incident to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesman said investigators had been sent to the scene to assess whether a full inquiry was required.

Scotland Road was closed following the incident, which Merseytravel said also prompted the closure of the Bootle-bound sliproad from the Wallasey Tunnel.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify him and inform his next of kin."