Image copyright family handout Image caption Tony Carroll's family said he was "always the life and soul of the party"

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a police car on Christmas Day had enjoyed the "best day ever" before the crash, his family said.

Tony Carroll, 70, was knocked down on Scotland Road, Liverpool, at about 18:50 GMT and later pronounced dead.

His family said Mr Carroll was "much loved by all who knew him for his kindness and generosity".

The crash has been reported to the watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a tribute, Mr Carroll's family said: "Tony was a much-loved brother and uncle and will be greatly missed by all his family.

"He was always the life and soul of the party, and he lived life the way he wanted to."

They added: "As a very close knit family we spent Christmas Day together and as he left he told us all that he had had the best day ever.

"This tragedy has devastated all our family and Tony will be remembered in our hearts forever."

Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash

An IOPC spokesman said investigators had assessed the scene and decided to carry out an independent investigation.

The watchdog's spokesman said: "On current information, we understand the police car was responding to an emergency call when it collided with the man crossing the road at around 6.50pm."

Scotland Road was closed following the crash, which Merseytravel said also prompted the closure of the Bootle-bound sliproad from the Wallasey Tunnel.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: "At around 6.50pm a collision occurred between a police vehicle and a male pedestrian on Scotland Road.

"Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead."