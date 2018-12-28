Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Steve Howson, who has previously played for Salford City and Southport, joined Chester in July

Chester FC has condemned the behaviour of some supporters after a player's partner was punched by a fan following a 3-0 defeat.

Defender Steven Howson's partner was struck in the arm as she applauded the players, who had lost 3-0 to Southport on Boxing Day.

Howson, 33, labelled the incident "disgusting" and "an absolute disgrace".

The club said it "will not tolerate such behaviour" and inquiry had begun.

Howson tweeted that the attacker was sitting "a few rows away" from his partner, and although she was subsequently "fine" he insisted it was "not acceptable".

Chester FC, who are third in the National League North, said they had been made aware of a "number of issues regarding the behaviour of some supporters towards fellow fans and the families of the players and management team".

The club added that anyone found to have acted in a threatening or violent manner would be "dealt with".

Merseyside Police said the force had not been made aware of the incident.