Image copyright Police Handout Image caption Keith Duckworth, 65, died on Christmas Eve - four days after being hit by a car

The "devastated" family of a man who died after being hit by a car outside a Sefton pub have paid tribute to a "very much loved husband, dad and grandad".

Keith Duckworth, 65, was struck by a silver Ford Focus Zetec at the Coach and Horses pub car park entrance on Liverpool Road North, Maghull at about 18:40 on 20 December.

He was taken to hospital but died on 24 December.

"He was a big part of our family and we are all devastated," his family said.

"Keith went for a pint in his local pub. Never did we think he wouldn't return home."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is continuing to help police with their inquiries.