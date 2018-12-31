Liverpool

Railway detonators stolen in Garston, Liverpool

  • 31 December 2018
Railway detonator Image copyright BTP
Image caption The detonators are used to warn maintenance workers of approaching trains

Railway detonators have been stolen from a car in Liverpool, prompting a police warning.

Merseyside Police said a small number of the devices were inside an orange bag with a set of tools when they were taken in Garston on Sunday.

Officers described them as thin yellow circular discs with straps and said they make a loud bang which could prove "dangerous in untrained hands".

Rail staff use them to warn maintenance workers of approaching trains.

