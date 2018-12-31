Railway detonators stolen in Garston, Liverpool
- 31 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Railway detonators have been stolen from a car in Liverpool, prompting a police warning.
Merseyside Police said a small number of the devices were inside an orange bag with a set of tools when they were taken in Garston on Sunday.
Officers described them as thin yellow circular discs with straps and said they make a loud bang which could prove "dangerous in untrained hands".
Rail staff use them to warn maintenance workers of approaching trains.