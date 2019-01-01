Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to hospital after the incident on Owen Road in Kirkdale

A man has been taken to hospital following reports he was shot in the leg.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was treated for injuries "not thought to be life threatening", Merseyside Police said.

Officers were called to Owen Road in Kirkdale at about 10:20 GMT.

Police want to trace two men who were dressed in black, one on a green motorcycle and one on foot.

They are believed to have made off towards Stanley Road and officers believe they could "have vital information".

Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow urged witnesses to come forward, stressing "carrying a gun can result in serious consequences".